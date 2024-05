The Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has confirmed Usman Ododo as the Governor of Kogi State.

On Monday, the tribunal upheld the election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, dismissing the petition filed by Muritala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The decision reaffirms Ododo’s victory in the recent gubernatorial election.

Further details to follow…

