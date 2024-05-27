Sen. Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has extended heartfelt felicitation to children across the nation in celebration of Children’s Day, urging them to uphold the virtues of good behaviour and discipline.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan.

Alli expressed his best wishes to them, emphasising the importance of childhood and the role of children in the future of the nation.

“Let’s embrace their dreams; so pure and bold, with love and kindness, let their dreams unfold. Nurture their talents and aid them to forge their paths. Children are our hope, our future, we say,” he said.

The lawmaker urged children to remain obedient and respectful, stressing the fundamental role these virtues play in forming their personalities and shaping a brighter future for themselves and the country.

He stressed that obedience forms the bedrock of character development, describing it as essential for personal and societal progress.

Alli acknowledged the efforts of parents and guardians, praising their dedication as well as commitment to raising responsible citizens.

The lawmaker noted that the guidance provided by adults is crucial during the formative years of a child’s life, encouraging parents to continue instilling good values and morals in their children.

He expressed commitment to supporting policies and initiatives that promote the societial well-being as well as development of children.

Alli reiterated the importance of creating a safe and conducive environment for all children across the country to thrive.

The lawmaker emphasised that government, as well as society, must work together to ensure every child has access to education, healthcare, and opportunities for growth.

Senator Alli’s message for Children’s Day serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to nurture and protect the younger generation.

“Happy Children’s Day, where innocence reigns, where every child’s happiness truly sustains. Let’s cherish their laughter, hold them tight, for they bring us joy and pure delight,” he said.

He prayed that God Almighty would continue to bless parents in nurturing the younger generation and protect the children, who represent the future of the nation.

