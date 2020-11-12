Protesters barricade highway, reject clanship status to Delta Community

Protesters from Umusadege-Ogbe community in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State on Thursday barricaded the Ogume axis of the Ughelli-Asaba expressway, rejecting moves by the state House of Assembly to grant clanship status to Beneku community.

The State Executive Council recently approved kingship for the town.

The protest which started as early as 7 am caused gridlock thereby delaying traders travelling to Onitsha and other commuters for several hours.

They made bonfires on the road, chanted songs of grievances to drive home their message to the authorities concern.

Politically, Beneku is under Ndokwa East Local Government Area and is the home of a former deputy speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Friday Osanebi who presently represents the constituency.

However, Umusadege-Ogbe indigenes in Indokwa west insisted that Beneku was part of it and that there was no point granting Beneku an autonomous traditional rulership status.

According to them, the latest move by the House of Assembly was in total disregard to a High Court order which restrained the Delta State Government from granting the status of a clan to Beneku.

Speaking during the protest, an indigene of Umusadege -Ogbe, Mr Azuka Odamike, said the move by the state House of Assembly was uncalled for and totally unacceptable.

“It is wrong to cede Beneku to Ndokwa East, Beneku has been recognised judicially as part and parcel of Umusadege-Ogbe community in several cases”, Odamike retorted.

