Akpabio inaugurates team to manage N1trn investment on East-West road

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has reinstated the commitment of the Ministry to giving adequate consideration to the management of the East-West Road which at completion would gulp close to N1 trillion to ensure that safety, efficiency and economic viability of the road are not compromised and return on investment guaranteed.

The Minister made this disclosure at the inaugural virtual meeting of counterparts on the complementary programme for the East-West project held on Thursday, November 12th, 2020.

Senator Akpabio noted that the huge cost of the construction of the road was due to the nature of the terrain and magnitude of the project. He noted that it was also logical that an investment of this magnitude should elicit further attention for its management beyond just construction.

According to the Minister, “the Ministry has put together this initiative to rally all counterparts to combine all efforts into providing a befitting management structure for the road corridor.

“It is based on the clear comprehension that all the states along this corridor have a germane role to play in the planning, development and management of their respective domains and that the actions and inactions of any will ultimately affect the corridor.”

Speaking further, Senator Akpabio explained that owning to the experience on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and other major highways in the country the collective task of the counterpart team is to ensure that the highway corridor is efficient, safe and economical in the short, medium and long term.

He said, therefore, it is critical and compelling that the Ministry urgently and proactively take steps to guarantee the Road corridor to deal with the envisaged challenges of settlement, growth and human activities along the route.

Members of the counterpart team are Mr Olalekan Lana (FMW&H), Engr. I. Y Danlele (FMW&H) Mrs Ehigie Agalasi (FMT), Chief Arthur Akpowowo, Hon Commissioner, (representative of Govt. of Delta State) Tpl Benson Diriyai ((ML&HD) representative of Bayelsa State Govt., Barr Erastus C Awortu jp (representative of River State Govt).

Others are; Engr Ime Sunday Akpan (representative of Govt of Akwa Ibom State), Mr Patrick Agbe consultant to Cross River State Govt. Engr Patrick Okereafor (MNDA), Tpl. Olufemi Oloruntola (MNDA), Engr. Osahon Idemudia (MNDA).

In his goodwill message, the Minister of State, Senator Omotayo Alasoadura said that the East-West road corridor will attract development of human settlement and economic activities towards it when completed and the Ministry under its current leadership is desirous of turning around the fortunes of the Niger Delta Region (NDR) for the better.

He said that complementary programme for the East-West road is one of the many initiatives of this current resolve to elicit partnership for better result.

In his words “the East-West road is our prime asset and our duty is to ensure that we all play our parts creditably in its upkeep and management.” Sen Alasoadura added.

