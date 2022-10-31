Protest in Ondo community over alleged plot to remove monarch

Tension is mounting in Akungba Akoko community in the Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State, over alleged plot to remove the traditional ruler of the town, the Alale of Akungba Akoko, Oba Isaac Sunday Adeyeye, Ajimo III, by some elements within the community.

Some youths and leaders of the town on Monday converged on the center of the town, protesting attempt by some elements within the town to cause crisis in the University community.

Armed with placard of various inscriptions such as “We say no to illegality in Akungba” “We love our King” “No Court ordered removal of our king” “No to breach of peace in Akungba” vowed to resist any attempt to remove the traditional ruler illegally.

The protesters who expressed their displeasure over the alleged involvement of some indigene and attempts to involve some government officials in the plots, said all attempts to perpetrate illegality will be resisted.

Addressing the protesters, a community leader, Chief Dele Olowogorioye, asked all parties involved in Obaship crisis to maintain status quo and allow peace to reign, saying there is an impending case at the court.

Olowogorioye noted that the State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, would not allow the peace of Akungba and the sunshine state to be trampled upon by unscrupulous elements.

On his part, the Olusin of Akungba, Chief Gabriel Olaseni, frowned over the unnecessary tension created by some rebels and haters of peace who have been orchestrating to breach the peace enjoy by the people.

Olusin added, “We are trusting God for unchallenged peace in Akungba as we enjoin all the parties concerned to eschew violence and breach of peace and painstakingly await the determination of the Apex court.”

In his royal response, Oba Adeyeye called for calm and urged the peaceful protesters not to take laws into their hands.

The Monarch who expressed implicit trust on the state governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, said as a legal luminary with wealth of experience, would always toe the line of justice and equity.

The Alale commended the Akungba people, home and abroad, for the loyalty to the development of the town and their vote of confidence in the throne.

