The management of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, has closed down the institution and directed all students on the two campuses in Yelwa and Gubi to immediately vacate the premises.

According to the Director of Information of the University, Zailani Bappah disclosed this while addressing journalists at the University Guest House, Bauchi, on Monday.

According to him, the decision was taken to avert destruction and violence by the students following a peaceful protest embarked upon over the death of one of them, Joseph Agabaidu, a 500-level geology student, murdered by suspected armed robbers.

Zailani Bappah declared, “This is to announce that ATBU has been closed down immediately from today, Monday, December 4, 2023. The closure is for one week initially to see how the students will behave well.”

He added that the “security department of the university has been directed to ensure that the students leave the two premises immediately and close all the hostels. If any student refuses to leave the campuses, measures will be taken against such”

The Director of Information explained, For the sake of clarity, the said student murdered, though a student of the university, he was staying outside the campus, and the university has limited knowledge of students outside the campuses.”

He, however, said that the security department, as soon as it got the information about the murder, reported it to the police for a proper investigation, saying that at that point, the institution had done what it was expected to do.

Zailani Bappah assured that the university management is ready to collaborate with the security agents to unravel the circumstances surrounding the cause of the murder.

According to him, “In spite of the efforts of the management to douse the tension and allow the police to investigate and get to the bottom of the matter, the students refused to be pacified, threatening to go violent.”

He assured them that the management would continue to take adequate care of the welfare of the students, urging them to cooperate with the management in that regard.

Zailani Bappah said It is hoped that before the end of the one-week closure, the students will have calmed down, tension will have gone down, and normalcy will have returned.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COP28 delegates: Invest in production, not frivolities, Peter Obi knocks Tinubu

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections has reacted to the long list of delegates that travelled with…

I studied for seven hours daily for four years — ACU best graduating student

To attain great academic success, the best-graduating student at Ajayi Crowther University for the 2022–2023 academic session, Susanna Akinteye, has…

CBN will freeze your accounts if you don’t link your BVN-NIN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that all accounts without the Bank Verification Number (BVN) and…

How housewives are coping with exorbitant cost of pepper

YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE reports that in addition to significant increase in cost of food items, many Nigerian homes that…

Service chiefs on national security

SPEAKING at the Green Chamber when he led service chiefs to address parliamentarians on pertinent security issues last week, the Chief of…

Gusau outlines 2030 vision for Nigeria football development

President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has outlined his plan for…