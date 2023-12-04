Three men, Bolu Wasiu, Nwokochi Chinonso, and Akinstutu Olaleye, have been arraigned before an Ikeja High Court for alleged murder and belonging to an unlawful society.

The defendants, whose addresses were not disclosed, are facing a two-count charge bordering on murder and unlawful society membership.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Lagos State Prosecutor, Mrs. Uju Nwogazi, told the court that the defendants were arrested on December 23, 2021, in the Alapere, Ketu, area of Lagos.

Nwogazi said that the first and second defendants were charged with allegedly murdering one man simply identified as Jaju.

Nwogazi also told the court that the three accused persons allegedly belong to a society known as the Eiye Confraternity.

She said that Wasiu and Chinonso killed Jaju by shooting and hitting him on the head with planks.

She then moved for a trial date given the pleas of the defendants, saying the offences contravened sections 213 and 42 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defence counsel, Mr Kevin Okereke, did not object to the commencement of the trial.

Justice Oyindamola Ogala, thereafter, asked Olaleye (the third defendant) how long he had been in custody, to which he said he had been at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre for one year and two months.

Justice Ogala then adjourned the matter until Feb. 5, 2024, for trial and ordered the issuance of witness summons.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COP28 delegates: Invest in production, not frivolities, Peter Obi knocks Tinubu

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections has reacted to the long list of delegates that travelled with…

I studied for seven hours daily for four years — ACU best graduating student

To attain great academic success, the best-graduating student at Ajayi Crowther University for the 2022–2023 academic session, Susanna Akinteye, has…

CBN will freeze your accounts if you don’t link your BVN-NIN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that all accounts without the Bank Verification Number (BVN) and…

How housewives are coping with exorbitant cost of pepper

YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE reports that in addition to significant increase in cost of food items, many Nigerian homes that…

Service chiefs on national security

SPEAKING at the Green Chamber when he led service chiefs to address parliamentarians on pertinent security issues last week, the Chief of…

Gusau outlines 2030 vision for Nigeria football development

President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has outlined his plan for…