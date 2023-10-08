A Roman Catholic Clergy, Rev . Fr. Jude Agama has admonished leaders not to ignore prophetic warmings to enable them to retrace their steps when necessary.

Rev. Fr. Agama who is the Chaplain of Government House Chapel, Abalaliki urged leaders to always listen to critics and even enemies, to be able to make the right decisions.

” critics are mostly disguised messengers from God and when you listen to them, it will enable you as a leader to make the right decisions.”

“Our Governor, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru decided to offset arrears of gratuity and reposition Ebonyi State University because he listened to prophetic warmings and yearnings of the people”

The Chaplain who tilted his sermon “Who is in charge?” stressed the need for those in positions of trust to always be responsive to the yearnings and aspirations of their subjects

The mass was attended by the Governor Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru and other top government functionaries.

