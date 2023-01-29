Prof Yemi Osinbajo, DG, commiserate with Nasarawa Governor over loss of son

All Progressive Congress (APC) Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and Director General of the APC Campaign Council/Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, paid a condolence visit to the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, on Sunday over the demise of his son, Alhaji Hassan AA Sule, who recently died at the age of 36.

The duo were in Gudi, Nasarawa State, the country home of the state governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, on Sunday to commiserate with him.

Senator Kashim Shettima and Governor Lalong conveyed the condolences of the APC’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the chairman of the Campaign Council, President Muhammadu Buhari, and the entire leadership of the PCC.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor of Plateau State and DG of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, they described the demise of the governor’s son as a huge loss to Nasarawa State and Nigeria considering his passion to serve humanity.

While consoling the governor and his family, they prayed to God to also grant his soul eternal rest.





Governor Lalong later presented an official letter of condolence on behalf of the government and people of Plateau State, which was received by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe.