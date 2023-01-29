Prof Yemi Osinbajo, DG, commiserate with Nasarawa Governor over loss of son

Politics
By Isaac Shobayo- Jos
Osinbajo departs Vietnam, discussion on feed Nigeria Summit, NES#28: Osinbajo highlights importance of African Carbon Market in addressing climate change, Osinbajo expresses support , Every hardworking deputy always run into trouble with power brokers ― Osinbajo, Relief to states as NEC set to review bailout repayment modalities, Osinbajo wants African nations' debt swapped for climate action, social justice my virtues , Nigeria needs $410bn to implement energy transition, Stay ahead of terrorists, Osinbajo commissions Pandagric
Osinbajo
All Progressive Congress (APC) Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and Director General of the APC Campaign Council/Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, paid a condolence visit to the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, on Sunday over the demise of his son, Alhaji Hassan AA Sule, who recently died at the age of 36.
The duo were in Gudi, Nasarawa State, the country home of the state governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, on Sunday to commiserate with him.
Senator Kashim Shettima and Governor Lalong conveyed the condolences of the APC’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the chairman of the Campaign Council, President Muhammadu Buhari, and the entire leadership of the PCC.
According to a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor of Plateau State and DG of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, they described the demise of the governor’s son as a huge loss to Nasarawa State and Nigeria considering his passion to serve humanity.
While consoling the governor and his family, they prayed to God to also grant his soul eternal rest.


Governor Lalong later presented an official letter of condolence on behalf of the government and people of Plateau State, which was received by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe.

You might also like
Politics

Plateau APC guber candidate promises creation of markets abroad

Politics

Kano governor, Ganduje makes U-turn over Buhari’s visit

Politics

PDP guber candidate welcomes Atiku, optimistic of victory in Zamfara

Politics

Akeredolu, Mimiko Join others to honour Jegede’s mum

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More