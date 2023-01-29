Plateau APC guber candidate promises creation of markets abroad

All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Plateau State, Dr. Nentawe Yiltwada, has stated that if elected, his administration would engage those in the diaspora in creating markets abroad for the state’s agricultural products and mineral resources.

The gubernatorial candidate stated this

at the governorship debate at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, Plateau State.

Dr. Yiltwada, in a statement signed by the

spokesman for the Generation Next Campaign Council, Shittu Bamaiyi, said Nentawe argued that he would rather use the people in the diaspora more in creating markets as well as promoting the rich endowments of the state abroad.

He hammered on the need to provide energy for the industrialization of the state by dredging the Kurra water falls as well as developing the new falls sites in Kwall and that of Pankshin south for adequate power supply, which according to him will attract investors.





On tourism, the APC governorship candidate disclosed that the state is blessed with high altitudes, which are very good for the training of long distance runners and galvanize the over fifty cultural festivals that abound in the state to attract tourists to the state.

The APC governorship candidate remarked that the much-talked-about poor financial status of the state by the other candidates could not stop him from moving the state forward through experienced, exposed, and intellectual leadership.

Nentawe said if elected, he would explore the abundant solid mineral resources through joint venture agreements with international partners so the state could maximally benefit from its resources.

On the plight of the persons with disabilities, Nentawe revealed to the administration of the audience that apart from schooling with some of them in Gindiri Boys Secondary School, he was one of the committee members that drew the laws and procedures in the Electoral Act for them to participate in the electoral process in the country.

He also noted that Plateau State has been contributing significantly to the country’s housing needs but has not benefited as much from the scheme as expected.

Nentawe promised to improve the state’s revenue base by widening and deepening the economy by creating a special fund to empower the youth, women, and people with disabilities.

The APC governorship revealed that to provide good governance and reduce the cost of governance. He would provide loans to senior civil servants with cars rather than spending huge sums to purchase government vehicles.

Nentawe, after the about three-hour debate, was later adjudged, during the fact-check exercise, to have given accurate data to back his presentations.