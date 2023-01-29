New Naira Notes: Reps Minority Caucus hails CBN extension of deadline

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives on Sunday applauded the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for listening to Nigerians and extending the deadline for swapping the old naira notes for new ones by ten days.

The Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, who expressed delight via a statement made available to Parliamentary Correspondents, tasked the apex bank with the need to put necessary measures in place for Nigerians, especially those in the rural areas, to access the new naira notes.

“The ten days extension of the deadline from January 31, 2023, to February 10, 2023, is a welcome decision to ease the suffering and social and economic discomfort faced by many Nigerians in accessing the new naira notes within the earlier stipulated deadline.

As lawmakers and representatives of the people, our caucus commends the CBN for being considerate towards the well-being of Nigerians, which is the essence of democratic governance worldwide.

“Our Caucus applauds the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, for his intervention in persuading President Muhammadu Buhari and CBN to extend the earlier deadline in the national interest.

“His Excellency Atiku Abubakar’s patriotic intervention at this time further shows him as a compassionate leader who is always concerned and committed towards the wellbeing of Nigerians. He has again demonstrated his experience, capacity, and competence to get the system to work in the interest of Nigerians at a very critical time.

“Our Caucus calls on Nigerians not to rest on their oars but to take maximum advantage of the ten days extension to swap their old naira notes for the new ones.

“The Minority Caucus also urges the CBN to remain focused and intensify its sensitization efforts while putting every measure in place to assist Nigerians, especially those in the rural areas, to access the new naira notes,” he said.