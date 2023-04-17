In a keenly contested primary election held in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, Prof James Okoroma has emerged as the Governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The Chairman of the Electoral Panel from Abuja, Barr. Igwe Emeka Benjamin, announced the election result, declaring Prof Okoroma as the winner with a total of 990 votes. He defeated another eminent contestant, Prof. Okey Okoro, who garnered only 715 votes.

In his acceptance speech after his declaration, Prof. James Okoroma described his emergence as the ADC Governorship candidate as a call to duty towards the liberation of Imo State. He promised to continue from where the former Governor of Imo State, the Late Sam Onunaka Mbakwe stopped if elected Governor of the state.

“My government will be an off shot of Sam Mbakwe. I will combine the vision of Sam Mbakwe with the humility of another former Governor of Imo State, Chief Achije Udenwa to give Imo new direction,” he said.

Prof. Okoroma pledged to give Imo State a sound educational system and an adequate healthcare system that is both affordable and accessible in the state.

He promised to bring together the drivers of the economy and the drivers of the educational system to produce those that will manage the economy at all levels. On infrastructure, the ADC candidate assured to review the state’s infrastructural base in order to rebuild it for the good of the state.

While he vowed to bring in the private sector to rebuild Imo, Prof. Okoroma expressed regret over what he called the “collapse of leadership” in the state.

He promised to inject effective leadership into the state and create a better future for the state. Prof Okoroma paid special tribute to the leadership of ADC for finding him worthy of being given the mandate of flying the flag of the party in the state.

He assured that he could not afford to betray both the party and the people of the state, while urging Imolites to support him to emerge as the next Governor of the state on November 11th, 2023.

“I am fully equipped with the political ideas and experiences in governance to take the state to the next level of transformation,” he said. Prof. Okoroma vowed to battle it out with other candidates in other political parties in the state and emerge victorious.

