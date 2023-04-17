Comedian Ayodeji Richard Makun, popularly known as AY Makun, has shed more light on his feud with his colleague, Basketmouth.

It be recalled AY had in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, a media personality, claimed that Basketmouth, in 2006 usually had multiple wedding gigs on Saturdays.

“So what he used to do then was to attend one, and at a point, leave the venue to catch up in the other venue,” he said.

AY narrated that one of the gigs that he got Basketmouth’s endorsement to stand in at that time was N30,000 and that 30k was worth everything to him at that time.

He explained that 2 weeks later he did not receive his 30k and he was starving.

He decided to ask for his 30k, but he was told that the person has not said — a claim Basketmouth has since denied.

But, in latest development, AY said his rival doesn’t like hosting anyone that comes first to his show.

“So, he (Basketmouth) has programmed himself to see me and by extension it has translated to some other people, if they are on my platform, or his platform, you can’t come this way, if you come this way just kiss it bye-bye except you are extraordinarily talented and he needs you then he can forgo principles and what have you and have that person come onboard,” AY disclosed in a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…





My experience at Isale Eko birthed ‘Gangs of Lagos’ —Osiberu

The Director and Producer of Gangs of Lagos, Jade Osiberu, has explained that her experience at Isale Eko, while shooting another movie called…

The secret of my great health at 95 —Pa Ayo Adebanjo

Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, turned 95 during the week. In this interview by Deputy Editor, SAM NWAOKO, Chief Adebanjo speaks for the first time on…

OFFCUT: Netizens share interesting experiences on how they met their spouse

In the reactions gathered by Tribune Online through a post that reached over 100,000 social media users, netizens shared their beautiful experiences on…

See sports stars who paid heavily for divorce

Although rumours of an impossible settlement between PSG and Morocco star Achraf Hakimi and his wife have gone viral here are…

Cashless policy: Restoring public confidence in the banking industry

THESE are definitely not the best of times for the banking sector or the Nigerian economy and Nigerians in…