Proclaim peace, glad tiding for Nigeria, pastor urges Nigerians

The Zonal Pastor of Christ Embassy, Lagos Zone 5, Dr. Deola Phillips has urged Nigerians to proclaim peace and good tidings about the country.

Phillips gave the advice during a city walk organized by the province to create awareness of the forthcoming Healing Stream Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome at the Christ Embassy Loveworld Arena, Lekki, Lagos.

The virtual healing services, according to her, is a 2-day healing program that is scheduled to hold between Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5.

She advised Nigerians to cultivate the habit of prayers in whatever challenges and put their trust only in God for divine healing and restoration, through Jesus Christ.

She said, “The healing program would proffer solutions to the socio-economic and health challenges of Nigerians if they key into it.

We are testifying of what we have seen, we have seen miracles of healing, and cancer disappearing, we have seen the lame walk, the blind see and the deaf hear. We have seen the oppressed set free in the name of Jesus Christ, so this Friday and Saturday, the healing streams will flow.

The Healing Streams Live Healing Services with the man of God, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome this Friday, 4th of Nov., and Saturday, 5th of Nov. These days are days of heaven on earth.

In previous editions of the program, countless testimonies of supernatural healing and deliverance were recorded. For this year, however, greater miracles will certainly be recorded as well.

The power and mercy of God are going to be demonstrated in the lives of men in the name of Jesus Christ. We have had previous editions of this program with billions of people in participation and millions of testimonies of healing.

We have seen amazing things. God loves the world. He loves the world that He gave us His begotten son to announce to the world that with His son he has given us everything.

He gave us prosperity, health, and life to enjoy to the full. During the healing stream with the man of God, we are going to be celebrating the life and effect of the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ. His resurrection brings joy, healing, and health to the world.

We are testifying to what we have seen. We have seen miracles of healing; cancer has disappeared. We have also seen the lame walk, the deaf hears, the oppressed set free, and the dead raised in the name of Jesus Christ.

We will be celebrating and giving glory to that name, Jesus Christ this Friday and Saturday. Again, the healing streams will be flowing. God has answered the prayers of many and we are going to see the testimonies.”

Speaking further on the program, she said, “The healing power of God is going to the nations of the world. We thank our man of God for this work of grace and miracle. Many people around the world are preparing for the event. This will be no different from the previous editions. There will be deliverance and healing in the name of Jesus Christ.





The healing stream is to heal the nation and put things in order. The word of God, at this time, from Pastor Chris is to heal the nation. The nation will receive healing in all spheres of the economy and in taking the right decision.

It is very strategic that God is asking the man of God to hold the healing stream at this time. I want to encourage everyone not to allow this year to end without receiving healing. This is your set time for your miracle. I am encouraging us to register at www.healingstreams.tv/reg/VIG to participate in the healing program which has brought healing and eternal life to billions of people all over the world.”

