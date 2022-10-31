6 killed as hoodlums invade Kogi community

By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
Six people have been killed in the Akpanya community in the Igala Mela/Odolu local government area of  Kogi State when hoodlums suspected to be from a neighbouring state invaded the community on Sunday.

An eyewitness stated that the incident happened on the afternoon of Sunday in the Akpanya community located at the boundary of Kogi and Enugu State.

The source stated that the hoodlums, numbering more than 30 came in their usual number of buses and started shooting sporadically in the town, making residents scamper for safety.

It was gathered that no sooner the hoodlums entered the community than the security agents, including the vigilantes advanced and confronted them in a gun duel.

This led to the death of six people, among whom were members of the invading hoodlums.

The locals stated that the hoodlums managed to carry away two dead bodies of their members while retreating in a hurry to their state.

However, the Kogi State government has confirmed the attack, as the Security Adviser to Kogi State government, Commodore Jerry Omodara (rtd), stated that hoodlums coming from other states to terrorise the Akpanya communities have crossed the red line of the state, as such, they would be confronted with heavy hands of the state.

He said that the combined forces of security agents and the local vigilantes repelled the attack of the hoodlums from the neighbouring state.

He said governor Yahaya Bello has directed a total overhaul of the security of the area to ward off the future attack of the outlawed group who takes delight in terrorising the people of Kogi at that flank.

He said the group would enter that axis of the state, raid markets, and petrol filling stations and kidnap residents, including robbing of shops and others.

“The group came back to the Akpanya community on Sunday to raid our people again. Our security agents and other stakeholders, including vigilantes, confronted them. They suffered heavy casualties. We lost a vigilante in the process,” said Omodara.

He said the state governor, Yahaya Bello has advised the people of the area to remain calm, assuring that everything is being put in place for a lasting solution to cross border raid in the flank of the area.

