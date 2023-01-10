Priority of voting right

Since the return of the country to democratic rule in 1999, this will be the first time that Nigerians will witness the three major presidential candidates from the three major ethnic regions who are contesting for the office of Nigeria’s presidency. Bola Ahmed Tinubu is contesting for the office on the platform of the All Progressive’s Congress (APC), Peter Obi is contesting on the platform of Labour Party while Atiku Abubakar is also contesting on the platform of the People› s Democratic party (PDP).

As it is presently, I want to urge Nigerians who believe in good governance and the unity of this nation not to vote on ethnic lines. We are all Nigerians. Let us all come out en mass on the 23rd day of February, 2023, and use our voter’s card to vote for the president who can deliver us from financial and security worries currently facing Nigerians. Many Nigerians have left this nation for foreign land because of this financial and security worries. For me, I have made up my mind not leave this nation for a foreign land.

Let us all come together and speak with one voice to vote for the best person who can put a smile on our faces. We must not allow anybody to deceive us. Nigeria can›t continue like this. This is our nation. The INEC chairman is expected to discharge his duty efficiently by making sure all votes count.

Jimoh Mumin, Ibadan.

