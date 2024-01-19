The federal government has urged the management of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to show more concern over health-related issues and well-being of their employees.

Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Mr Mahmud Adam Kambari, made the call in Abuja at a training programme for over 500 officers in the Federal Civil Service on “Optimizing Health and Wellbeing for Improved Productivity.”

He maintained that the Federal Government places premium attention on the safety and health of civil servants as the training is hinged on promoting healthy living and wellness amongst the workforce in line with pillar 6 of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP-25), which aims at enhancing the value proposition of civil servants for improved productivity and effective service delivery.

While insisting that MDAs should prioritize health and well-being of workers, Kambari admitted that the service is confronted with a sobering reality of increasing mortality rate among civil servants, hence the need to urgently address the situation.

“As I review the several death notifications that come to my desk every day for death benefit claims, a glaring truth emerges- the need to address preventable Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDS) and sudden deaths amongst the workforce is of paramount necessity,” he stated.

Kambari, also stated that non-communicable diseases have become a global public health challenge, casting a shadow on the health and efficiency of the civil service workforce. He noted that this challenge is further compounded by the stress and sedentary nature of Civil Service work.

“Mental health, an aspect often overlooked, plays a profound role in work performance. The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes the critical need to prioritize mental health in the workplace.

“This is why we have placed premium on this sensitization to educate officers on healthy living and wellness”, he added.

Kambari further stated that “the commitment of the OHCSF to the wellbeing of her workforce is not just a mere policy statement, it is a moral obligation.”

According to him, the seminar should be a catalyst for positive change, leading to improved productivity, job satisfaction, and a brighter future for all.

“The seminar seeks to promote healthy living and wellness amongst the workforce in line with Pillar 6 of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP25), which aims at enhancing the value proposition for civil servants.

Kambari maintained that the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation places a premium on the sensitisation seminar to educate officers on healthy living and wellness.

He explained that non-communicable diseases have become a global public health challenge, casting a shadow on the health and efficiency of the nation’s workforce.

He added that this challenge is further compounded by the stress and sedentary nature of civil service work. “Today, we are gathered not just to discuss these challenges but to actively seek solutions and strategies to overcome them”.

He also informed the participants that the Head of Service, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, had also established the Employee Wellness Centre, among other initiatives, dedicated to enhancing the health and well-being of the civil servants.

Earlier, the Director, Occupational Health, Safety and Environment, in the OHCSF, Dr. Comfort Adeosun, described workplace wellness as vital to employee well-being and the efficiency of organizational operations, adding that there is a linkage between personal wellness and productivity.

She further called on management of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government (MDAs) to show more concern over health-related issues and well-being of their employees.

She also advised government and private organisations to create recreational facilities, organise regular medical checks and organise mental health counselling among others for their staff.

