Prime Video signs 3-year deal with Nigerian filmmaker, Jáde Osiberu

Prime Video has signed a three-year deal with a Nigerian filmmaker, Jáde Osiberu.

Osiberu is the creator of film and series hits such as Sugar Rush, Isoken, and Gidi Up, as well as the upcoming Amazon movie, Gangs of Lagos.

Osiberu’s three-year deal will include the creation of original scripted TV and movie concepts, produced by her production company, Greoh Studios.

The deal comes as Gangs of Lagos takes part in an exclusive preview screening at the Toronto International Film Festival for press and tastemakers.

Speaking on the deal on Wednesday in Lagos, The head of African and Middle East Originals, Prime Video and Amazon Studios, Ned Mitchell said they were tipped by Jade’s talent for weaving her visual magic and voice into heart-stopping storytelling and characters that sear into our memories.

Mitchell assured that authentic African hits would be created for Prime Video customers worldwide via collaborations.

He noted that the company is poised towards working with original voices, to tell authentic stories that offer a local point of view and connect with its audiences, wherever they may be.

“We are constantly delighted by Jáde’s talent for weaving her visual magic and voice into heart-stopping storytelling and characters that sear into our memories, and together we will create authentically African hits for our Prime Video customers worldwide.

"At Prime Video, we are looking to work with original voices, to tell authentic stories that offer a local point of view and connect with our audiences, wherever they may be," he said.

Speaking also, the head of Nigerian Originals, Prime Video and Amazon Studios, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, described Jáde Osiberu as an exceptional and compelling storyteller, who has, over the last few years, delivered stories with a unique flavour and fresh point of view.

In her remarks, the filmmaker expressed excitement about the collaboration with Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

Jade noted introducing Prime Video audiences to the most exciting talent and storylines Nigeria has to offer, thereby looking forward to continuing to help elevate Nigerian stories on a global scale.

“I am overjoyed with this collaboration and already feel like I’m part of the Prime Video and Amazon Studios family.

“It will be an absolute pleasure to introduce Prime Video audiences to the most exciting talent and storylines Nigeria has to offer, and I’m looking forward to continuing to help elevate Nigerian stories on a global scale,” she stated.





