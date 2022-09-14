Ayade locks out Government House workers for lateness

The Cross River State Government, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, locked civil and public servants out of the Government House for coming to work late.

Tribune Online visited the government house on Wednesday morning and reported that over 30 persons were outside the government house following the governor’s order.

Confirming the action, the Chief Press secretary to Governor Ayade, Mr Christian, said the action was not to target specific persons but to pass a message to defaulters.

“It is not targeted at anybody. All civil servants who were not in the office at 8 o’clock this morning were locked out. It is not specific to anybody, but those that could not make it to the office by 8 o’clock were locked out.

“This is not the first time. Whenever he (the governor) notices that deduction is slanting, he does one or two things to let the workers sit up; the action itself speaks for itself,” Ita reiterated.

However, some of the defaulters cited reasons for their inability to meet up with the time schedule.

“It wasn’t deliberate, some people here walk long distances to this office, I know of people who come here from Akpabuyo, so it is not easy, besides, some of them have not been paid so where is the motivation, at least they would have paid them first before insisting on this discipline of punctuality,” one Etim told reporters outside the gate.

