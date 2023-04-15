Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has alleged that forensic analysis of February 25, 2023, presidential election results showed over-voting in more than 10,000 polling units, representing almost eight per cent of all polling units.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Omokri called on Nigerians to join millions of others against a miscarriage of justice by the Nigerian Judiciary.

He claimed that the over-voting was only possible due to manual accreditation and transmission of votes, instead of the legally required electronic accreditation via Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines.

Omokri stated that evidence had been presented by both the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party at the Presidential Election Petition Court that the ruling party candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was declared President-elect based largely on the votes he amassed in some of these polling units where over-voting occurred.

He alleged that this was unlawful and that those results ought to have been cancelled. The elections were rescheduled for a later date when the issues with the machines would have been resolved, per Section 47(3) of Nigeria’s Electoral Act.

Omokri also noted that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariwoola, who set up the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, commented on a video praising the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on November 25, 2022.

He said that as a result of those comments, millions of Nigerians lack confidence in his ability to spearhead a judiciary that dispenses impartial justice.

Omokri called on his readers to consider using their good offices, no matter how small, to add their voices to that of millions of Nigerians and tell the Nigerian judiciary that the world is watching the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) and hopes it will abide by the provision of the law as enshrined in Nigeria’s Electoral Act of 2022.

