The Ebonyi State Police Command has apprehended four suspects in connection with the murder of Peter Nweke, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain.

The suspects were alleged to have tortured Nweke to death during the Governorship and House of Assembly Elections in the state on March 18, 2023.

Nweke, who was serving as a PDP ward chairman, was working as his party’s agent in the Umuezeokaoha community of Ezza North Local Government Area when he was attacked by hoodlums suspected to be loyalists of a rival party.

According to a statement by the police spokesperson, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, the suspects confessed to the crime during interrogation.

The first suspect, Leonard Kelechi Nwali, a Labour Party House of Assembly aspirant, Ezza North Constituency, allegedly hired the assailants who were meant to torture Nweke, but he died in the process.

Nwali reportedly claimed that Nweke threatened his political ambition, so he contacted one Akwasi of Umuezeoka, in Ezza North LGA, who spearheaded the torture that eventually resulted in Nweke’s death.

The second suspect, Onyebuchi Chita, of the Nkomoro community, in the same local government area, confessed to having brought in the killers from Nkomoro into Ogboji community, where Nweke was killed.

The third suspect, Aloke Obinna, of Ogboji community, allegedly gave his motorcycle to Chita for escape after the incident.

The fourth suspect, Ifeanyi Nwokpuku, of Ogboji community in Ezza North LGA, reportedly conspired with Sampson Nweke, who pointed Peter Nweke out to the killers.

The police spokesperson added that the suspects would be arraigned at the end of the investigations.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…

JAMB fixes new date for 2023 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new date for the commencement of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), which will now start on…

What I told Tinubu when we met in America – Primate Olabayo

The founder and primate of the Evangelical Church of Yahweh Worldwide, Theophilus Olabayo said God has shown him before…

Rapper Drake wins $2.7m on UFC 287 after betting big on Adesanya’s victory

Renowned rapper Drake has reportedly won an incredible $ 2.7 million after Israel Adesanya emerged victorious in his…

See world’s top 10 wealthiest sports team owners

Sports team owners are some of the wealthiest people in the world, with some having amassed fortunes that…

Foreign investment: NBS’s damning report on states

THIS would appear to be a season of the dearth of cheery news for Nigeria. Virtually on all fronts (security, economy, politics, social justice, etc), it is…