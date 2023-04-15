Following the outcome of the 2023 general elections, the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has said that Nigerians have lost confidence in government.

She made the submission at the inauguration of the Transition Council of the Abia State Governor-Elect Dr. Alex Otti, in Aba, on Friday.

The WTO DG regretted the political class in the country had dashed the hopes of the electorates.

“Nigerians have lost trust in government, you know that. Many Nigerians, especially on our side in the South East, don’t really believe that government can do anything for them.

”On the one hand, maybe it’s a good thing because everybody then becomes their own government. You dig your own borehole to get water, generate your own electricity, do everything for yourself.

” That is entrepreneurial but on the other hand maybe that is not the best way to run things,” she said.

Advocating transparency as the panacea, the WTO boss admonished that for Government to regain its lost confidence among the populace, it “must get a tight, better and cleaner governance that must be transparent”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…





JAMB fixes new date for 2023 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new date for the commencement of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), which will now start on…

What I told Tinubu when we met in America – Primate Olabayo

The founder and primate of the Evangelical Church of Yahweh Worldwide, Theophilus Olabayo said God has shown him before…

Rapper Drake wins $2.7m on UFC 287 after betting big on Adesanya’s victory

Renowned rapper Drake has reportedly won an incredible $ 2.7 million after Israel Adesanya emerged victorious in his…

See world’s top 10 wealthiest sports team owners

Sports team owners are some of the wealthiest people in the world, with some having amassed fortunes that…

Foreign investment: NBS’s damning report on states

THIS would appear to be a season of the dearth of cheery news for Nigeria. Virtually on all fronts (security, economy, politics, social justice, etc), it is…