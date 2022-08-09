Presidential pardon: Taraba APC, PDP celebrate Nyame’s release

Taraba residents and political stakeholders have expressed delight over the release of Rev Jolly Nyame and Mr Joshua Dariye following their pardon by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Taraba Executive Council of the All Progressives Congress and the Bwacha Gubernatorial Campaign Council (BGCC) stated that they are highly delighted to join all Tarabans of goodwill in commending and welcoming the release of the longest-serving Governor of Taraba, Rev Nyame.

This was contained in a statement by Mr Aaron Atimas, the state Publicity Secretary of the party and the Spokesperson for Sen Bwacha’s gubernatorial campaign organisation.

“No doubt, the wide jubilation and excitement which greeted his release not only attests to his wide acclamation and reverence by all Tarabans but also cements his place as the undisputed leader of our dear state.

“The APC members in Taraba hereby express deep appreciation to the Federal Government and all those who in one way or the other, played a role, in ending this unfortunate saga.

“As a party, we strongly believe that the release of our beloved leader at this critical political period truly restores our hopes for a new united Taraba, with responsible leadership,” he said.

According to him, both the party and our gubernatorial candidate Sen Bwacha, earnestly look forward to his arrival in the state to reunite with his family and fill the leadership void which had frustrated and stunted the development of the state in the past few years.

Similarly, Mr Andy Teran, the Taraba Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) told Nigerian Tribune that the party joined other well-meaning people to celebrate Nyame’s release.

According to him, Nyame was the political father of the state and what happened to him was so unfortunate but the party thanks God that at the end of the day he gained freedom.

Teran also told our correspondent that the party believes that Nyame will use his experience as a former governor of the state to team up with the state government to take the state to greater heights.

Also, a university don, Dr Amos Jev of the Department of Public Administration, Taraba State University Jalingo said with the volume of corruption in the country at the moment, keeping just Joshua Dariye and Nyame was unfair in the first place.

According to him, while he did not support corruption, he wanted a holistic approach to fighting the menace instead of what appeared to be selective justice.

Jev commended President Buhari for the pardon of the two former governors, saying keeping them when others who stole more billions of naira were free was not the best for the country.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE