Ondo Assembly declares seats of two lawmakers vacant

The Ondo State House of Assembly on Tuesday declared the seat of the lawmakers representing Ilaje constituency II, Favour Tomomewo and Ese Odo constituency, Success Torhukerhijo vacant over alleged anti-party activities.

The suspension of the two lawmakers was a sequel to letters from the ward level of the two lawmakers which were addressed to the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and subsequently forwarded to the House of Assembly.

The Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun who read the letter through the clerk of the House, Mr Taye Benjamin, declared their seats vacant and ordered that a letter be forwarded to the Independent Electoral Commission, (INEC)

Tomomewo, the only female lawmaker in the state House of Assembly was among the nine lawmakers of the state Assembly who refused to sign the impeachment process against the former deputy governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi

The lawmakers who included Torhukerhijo and Tomomewo in a letter signed with seven others said they were not in support of the impeachment move against Ajayi.

All the nine lawmakers who opposed the signing of the impeachment process were, however, suspended from the House activities while four of them were reinstated in December 2020.

Tomomewo however, decamped to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the party’s primaries held last May.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE