Ahead of tomorrow’s judgement in the three petitions challenging the declaration of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election, television stations are seen setting up their outside broadcast equipment in preparation for the live broadcast of the judgement.

The Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Mohammed Bangari had, on Monday confirmed the judgement day and added that the judgement will be televised live by interested television stations for the public to follow to promote transparency and openness.

Bangari said, access to the court premises will be strictly on accreditation and that, only accredited individuals, including counsel and representatives of political parties will be granted access to the courtroom.

While appealing for the maximum cooperation of the general public to ensure a hitch-free exercise, the Court of Appeal Chief Registrar advised interested members of the public to watch proceedings from their television sets.

At about 3 pm today, Channels Television, Arise Television and the NTA television station OBS crew were seen setting their equipment ahead of the judgement tomorrow.

Staff of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), including the secretary of the court, Mrs. Josephine J. Ekperobe were seen working assiduously to ensure that everything was put in order for a hitch-free judgement.

Peter Obi and his party, the Labour Party, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are, in their various petitions seeking the nullification of Tinubu’s election on the grounds of substantial non-compliance with the Constitution, the Electoral Act and INEC’s guidelines for the conduct of the presidential election, as well as double nomination of Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Meanwhile, security was tight along the road leading to the town from the Nyanya axis of Abuja owing to the checkpoint mounted by the military opposite Kugbo mechanic village.

Motorists spent hours from Nyanya to the central area of Abuja. Many are of the view that the military checkpoint was a result of the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court scheduled for tomorrow morning.

