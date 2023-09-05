Two-day warning strike action called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) was not completely obeyed in Kwara state as some commercial banks opened their gates and attended to customers.

The Nigerian Tribune also gathered that some commercial banks did not open to customers earlier in the day in Ilorin, the state capital, while they later attended to customers.

Sources in the banks that opened for business claimed that they did not receive directives from their respective head offices to that effect.

Also, it was gathered that the gate to the secretariat of the Kwara State Civil Service Commission, located along the High Court Area of the Ilorin metropolis, was flung open at the time of filing this report.

The NLC secretariat on the state High Court road was open but empty of human beings.

The state chairman of the NLC, Comrade Muritala Saheed Olayinka, was not available to comment on the strike.

His Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Tunde Joseph, said that his union has not joined the strike. “We are not on strike because our national body is against the strike,” he said.

Commenting on the success or otherwise of the strike, the state Chairman of the National Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees, Comrade Kayode Ehindero, said the strike is a success.

“Our Union is on strike. NLC is supposed to be on strike, but everybody to his own tent. I don’t understand NLC. I have carried out picketing for our branches to ensure that everybody is at home.

“Some banks are not working. It shows that the strike is a success”, he said.