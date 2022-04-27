Presidential ambition: I won’t resign from cabinet ― Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has vowed not to resign from his post in line with the request by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for political appointees seeking elective offices as provided by the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Speaking to correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday, he said he was unaware of any law requiring him to resign to contest the presidential ticket of the APC at least, 30 days before the conduct of party primaries.

According to him, his decision not to resign is in line with the 1999 constitution as amended.

He noted that the March 18 judgement of the Federal High Court in Umuahia, struck out section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, obviating the need for appointees to resign their appoint.

Asked when he will resign in line with his party directives, Ngige said: “Because I don’t know about that I’m hearing for the first time from you. But like I always say, I’ll be guided by the letters and spirit of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“You are pushing me into something that is not necessary to discuss because that aspect of the law enacted by the National Assembly, via the Electoral Act, that section 84(12) has been struck down by a court of law and the cases are on appeal. And for now, no matter how bad the judgement is, that’s the maximum jurisprudence, no matter how bad the law is, it is a judgement of the court, it should be obeyed, until upturned or stayed.





“But there is no stay, there’s no atonement of that particular pronouncement, and the party is on appeal. So the judgement is still subsisting, that aspect of the law was injurious to some persons and should not have been there.

“I also know that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in certain sections, section 107, 137 and 88, prescribes disqualification clauses for people who are going for election and that prescription is supreme because it’s in the constitution and the constitution is grand-norm of all laws.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pressed further that his party has asked all appointees in his cadre to resign, he said: “No, it’s not there. Is not in the works at all. But I will make some consultation with the party, I will find out.”

Reminded that the same party is aware that the judgment of the court has not been vacated, is also asking members aspiring for office to quit office, Ngige said: “I have not seen that pronouncement from the party. I have not seen any release from the party. It has not been conveyed to me or to anybody. I’m an aspirant, I’m a presidential aspirant. So I’ll find out and if it is true, I would then know what to do.”

On the condemnation that has trailed the N100 million fee for the form, the former Anambra State governor said: “Well, that is the people’s views. I had said earlier that I made a budget for N50 million, and is now N100 million. So I have discussed with my supporters, and they are raising the money to augment whatever is before now. So when they finish augmentation, I believe that we’ll get up to N100 million so that we can purchase our form.”

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Presidential ambition: I won’t resign from cabinet ― Ngige

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

Presidential ambition: I won’t resign from cabinet ― Ngige