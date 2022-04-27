Four teenagers allegedly rape 28-yr-old lady, post video on social media in Ekiti

Ekiti State police command on Wednesday said it has arrested four teenagers over the alleged rape of a 28-year old girl and posted the video of the act on social media.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Sunday Abutu in a statement gave the name of the suspects as Miracle (19), Bello (20), Peace (20) and Emmanuel (22).

According to the police spokesman, the victim was invited to a hotel by his boyfriend who is at large where she was allegedly raped and recorded on video and later released to the public through social media.

Abutu said, ” To her dismay, according to her, on getting to one of the Hotel rooms where her boyfriend lodged, she met him with about four of his friends who were all drinking alcohol, smoking weeds and catching fun.

” According to the victim, she was offered one of the bottles of drink which she took and became unconscious. She regained her consciousness at a point only to discover that one of the suspects was having sexual intercourse with her while others were videotaping them and making fun of her.

” The victim said she begged them to conceal the video and delete it but to her surprise, the video was later posted on social media via Tik-Tok. She immediately reported the case to the Police who swung into action and arrested the four(4) suspects while effort is ongoing to arrest the other fleeing suspect who is at large.”





The PPRO explained that one of the suspects had confessed to committing the crime and that they would be charged to court for prosecution.

