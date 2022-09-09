Premier League and EFL matches postponed after death of Queen Elizabeth II

The Premier League and EFL have announced that all of this weekend’s matches have been postponed as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II.

The announcement was made by the Premier League chief executive Richard Masters on Friday morning “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.

“As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing,” he said.

All matches in the four divisions across the weekend, including Monday night’s Premier League fixture between Leeds United and Southampton, have been called off.

In their statement, the Premier League said, “At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.

“Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.”

In their statement, the EFL said: “Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

“This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend.

“Further information, in respect of how football, Clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point.

“Details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course,” it stated.

The Queen, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, passed away at Balmoral on Thursday aged 96.

