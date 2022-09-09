Hygienic habits for the classy lady and guy

Have you ever seen a classy lady or guy who is not hygienic? If, yes, I bet they are not as classy as they claim.

In the words of Robert Parish, good grooming and hygiene are essential. It’s never too early to start being concerned about your appearance – first impressions are everything.

Being classy as a guy or lady is not really about how expensive your clothes, smartphones or accessories are. Rather, it all starts with how hygienic you’re as an individual.

There are certain hygienic practices that are not negotiable if you must be that classy guy or lady that is the talk of the town. Even if these hygiene habits are not new to us, it is important to emphasize their importance in making us the centre of attraction wherever we go.

Here are hygienic habits you should keep in order to be a real classy lady or guy.

1. Taking your bath after exercises or other activities

At times, when there is a public holiday or during weekends when we go for exercise or engage in activities that make us sweat. Since we are just indoors, we often become lazy about taking a shower.

We just feel since we will be indoors through the day, there is really no need to take a shower or your own excuse is that ”man does not live by soap alone and hygiene.”

Even though not having a bath a day wouldn’t kill you, it is important you do so as a classy lady/guy after exercise because it washes away bacteria and other irritants that could cause rashes and other skin problems.

I trust you wouldn’t want bacteria on that beautiful skin of yours, so take your bathe daily.

Do you know bathing every day can be harmful? You are shocked, right? Check out what experts say about bathing daily

2. Maintaining sexual hygiene

Sexual hygiene is as sensitive and important for men as it is for women. As a classy lady or guy, you must make sure to include sexual hygiene tips in your daily life.

As a lady or guy, it’s important you take care of your pubic area. As a lady, maintaining a high level of personal hygiene is very important, especially when you are on your menstrual flow. Change your sanitary towel as often as possible as you don’t want bacteria breeding in your pubic area.





For guys, avoid wearing a boxer for more than a day.

A classy lady or guy should avoid the use of chemical products in the pubic area as well.

3. Sleep well

As an adult, it is important you get a good night rest always.

Another hygienic habit for the classy lady/guy is getting plenty of rest. You need eight to 10 hours of sleep per night — so that you are refreshed and ready to take on the day every morning.

Not getting adequate rest can leave you feeling weak, and worn out and it can compromise your body’s natural defences, including your immune system.

The classy lady/guy should not be sick, right?

4. Shaving regularly

As a classy lady/guy, you need to shave regularly and take care of your hair.

You shouldn’t raise your arms and we all scamper for safety. When you don’t take care of the air in your armpits, and other areas in your body, you make such a part of your body a breeding place for germs and other bacteria.

You should also ensure you trim your pubic hair from time to time, but this is optional as there have not been any known findings on the dangers of trimming or not trimming the pubic hair.

Having a good hygiene habit as a young lady/guy not only contributes to your overall well-being but also improves your confidence. So, choose to be hygienic today because true beauty emanates from within.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE