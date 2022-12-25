Conte unhappy at Premier League’s quick restart after World Cup

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has revealed his displeasure at the Premier League’s quick restart after the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar.

Domestic football leagues around the world were placed on hold as football’s biggest spectacle held in Qatar from November 20- December 18, 2022.

Following the conclusion of the World Cup, the Premier League is set to resume with the traditional Boxing Day fixture on Monday, December 26, 2022.

In a pre-match press conference on Sunday, December 25, 2022, Conte expressed unhappiness with the PL’s quick resumption.

Out of the 12 Tottenham players who featured in Qatar, Conte has ruled France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and Argentina’s Cristian Romero, who played in the final last Sunday, out of Monday’s game.

He stated, ”It is a strange situation, and honestly to play so quickly, only one week after the World Cup, I am not really happy,”

“It is impossible to give them a lot of rest and for sure with the players that didn’t play the World Cup and we work for four weeks… Now they are at a level that is better than the players who finished the World Cup.

“For this reason I think I have to make the best decision for the game against Brentford,” Conte said, adding that the players who returned from the World Cup are “not at the top” level at the moment.