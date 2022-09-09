Uju Anya’s statement on Queen’s death does not represent values of our institution — Carnegie Mellon University

The Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States has distanced itself from a tweet shared by one of its employees, a Nigerian professor, Uju Anya, regarding the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Professor Uju Anya in a tweet on Thursday described Queen Elizabeth as the “Chief Monarch of the thieving raping genocidal empire” and further wished her “excruciating pain”, a statement which has continued to generate reactions on social media.

“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating” she tweeted.

Reacting to this, Carnegie Mellon University where Uju Anya teaches shared a statement distancing itself from her comment on the school’s verified Twitter account.

The University said that although free expression is core to the mission of higher education, Anya’s stand does not in any way represent the values of the institution nor the standard of discourse they hope to foster.

The statement which was titled “A statement regarding recent social media posts by Uju Anya” reads:

“We do not condone the offensive and objectionable messages posted by Uju Anya today on her personal social media account. Free expression is core to the mission of higher education, however, the views she shared absolutely do not represent the values of the institution, nor the standards of discourse we seek to foster.

Reacting to the tweet earlier, the Billionaire executive chairman of Amazon, Jeff Bezos shared the controversial statement of Anya’s on his Twitter account and asked rhetorically if truly she is someone clamouring for the world to be a better place.

“This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow.”

Uju Anya’s statement has continued to generate reactions on social media, with some calling for her dismissal by Carnegie Mellon University, where she teaches in the United States.







