Predatory, fraudulent loan apps

Letters
By
loan lawyer Owo terror attack: ISWAP, Tobacco the silent killer, Delegates and Utopian visions, Why regular milk consumption, Aso Rock The pressing need, The pressing need Saying no Criminalising ransom, president Sex education and parental, Paradox of war, Only the living , Making social media profitable , Between the Federal Government Youths and psychology ,. Is the government confused? , Involving youths Is the land use, Breaking biases women face, Breaking biases women face in the workplace, Fuel scarcity: Nigerians Need to restructure Kannywood, Strengthening the Nigeria-China relationship for mutual progress, It’s easy to get, On ruining lives of teenagers through modern slavery, Commending NIRSAL’s interventions, Hazards of contaminated, In Nigeria not much makes sense , On robotic reporting, Nigerians and the burden of unemployment, On Nigeria’s debt stock violence The killing of Dr. Rabi Nasir,, hate speech in broadcast media, Beyond the EndSARS report, How dangerous is frequent urination?, How dangerous is frequent urination, PPMC in a reformer’s hands, Can Nigerian schools be safe?, On #EndSARS riots, On nutrition and better, Nigeria, On Big Brother Naija, Oke-Ogun people deserve GOtv, Insecurity and food, Akute, Alagbole, others are still part of Ogun State, Police must find Lagos, On the passing of Chief Ezekiel Olalekan Ogundimu , Insecurity, unemployment and the rest of us, PTAD Constant hike in tuition fees, Afghan lessons, On repentant Boko Haram members, Why Customs officers, Failing restructure, Igboho can never, Self-defence can’t lead, Don’t allow bandits overrun, For press freedom, FG Obstacle to smooth education, Is Nigeria moving, uncontrolled POS business, We need improved government, Governor Mohammed, Message to Nigerian parents, June 12: 28 years later, herdsmen Rolling the NYSC scheme, manhood On faulty foundations, Tackling corruption the soft, insecurity Kidnappings and education, Governance and theory, Senate The President needs to address, A reminder to Islamic, On insecurity, scrapping local governments, Are there education idols, financial inclusion drive through innovation, kudos to CBN, Choose to challenge, celebrate yourself

Sometimes in 2021, a major decision was taken against bad loan applications in Nigeria for invading the privacy of their users and sending threatening messages to borrowers (practice regarded as a privacy invasion). These predatory and fraudulent loan apps either demand an illegal security deposit from customers or ask them to pay loan processing fees while some enjoy threatening and blackmailing customers at every opportunity.

The majority of these predatory and fraudulent apps have tenures ranging from seven to 14 days, which violate Google policy on loan apps hoisted on the play store and laws in Nigeria. Loan apps are required by Google policy to give borrowers at least 60 days from the day of issue to repay loan.

There has been an increase in the number of fraudulent apps with sole purpose of scamming helpless borrowers, requesting high increase rate and illegal down payment before getting loan.

The interest rates of these fraudulent loan apps are between 80 and 400 percent (crazy interest rate)

In view of the above, the following fact arose from a fact-finding exercise on digital lending apps; crazy high interest rate, loan company unregistered, fake office addresses, small loan amount with upfront deductions (interest and administrative/processing fees and short repayment period (seven days).

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Others include violation of local laws and Google policy, putting pressure on customers, customers getting scammed and defrauded as well as collecting customers vital information for small loans (BVN/ATM card pin e.t.c)

It is suggested that the NITDA should scrutinise all the digital lending apps and the predators and fake apps should be sanctioned.  The Central Bank of Nigerian – Consumer Protection Regulation and the National information Technology Development Agency should regulate the digital lending apps and save innocent Nigerians from predators.


Obong E

Obong4436@gmail.com

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More