The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Dr Mariya Bunkure, has urged nursing mothers to practice exclusive breastfeeding, immunise their children, and prioritise their health.

Bunkure made the call at the Ayaura community’s Comprehensive Primary Health Centre, Abaji in the FCT, when she welcomed the first babies of the year at the PHC.

The first babies (twins) of the year at the PHC, Muhammad and Ahamed Musa, who weighed 2.9kg and 2.8 kg, respectively, were born at 12.45 a.m. on January 1 to Mr and Mrs Haruna Musa.

Bunkure also explained that the visit to the health centre was in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“It is great to be in Abaji. The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, set the pace earlier today when she visited the National Hospital, Abuja, and we are here to replicate what she did at the grassroots.”

“We are here in Abaji to receive our babies of the year, and this is part of inclusiveness in the Renewed Hope Agenda of the government.”

She also commended the health workers for their commitment to improving healthcare delivery in the area.

“I urge all mothers to feed very well, practice exclusive breastfeeding, and take their children to the health centres for immunisation. This way, we will be able to fight vaccine-preventable diseases in the country.” She said.

Also, the Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment, of the FCT, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, urged the mothers to adhere to health workers’ instructions and take antenatal and postnatal care seriously.

Fasawe encouraged mothers to practice exclusive breastfeeding, as it plays a crucial role in the health, growth, and development of the babies and has benefits for the mothers.

She said, “It is important that expectant mothers access antenatal care to prevent untoward complications.

“Just like antenatal care, postnatal care helps to promote healthy lifestyles, detect and prevent diseases, and promote reproductive health.”

Fasawe noted that the government is committed to improving the health and well-being of the residents of the territory and Nigerians at large.

In his remarks, the Ona Abaji and Chairman of the Council of Chiefs in Abuja, Dr Adamu Yunusa, appealed to the government to ensure that the children in Abaji are also enrolled in schools to reduce the number of out-of-school children in the country.

