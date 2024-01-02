The United Marketers Association Potiskum (UMAPO) has disclosed its readiness to shut down all markets and business transactions on Wednesday in protest against Potiskum Local Government Council’s decision revoking their permits.

The Council has revoked permits on all places where traders conduct their regular daily businesses in order to eke out a living.

Chairman of UMAPO, Nasiru Alhaji Mato, made the disclosure in a statement he signed and released to Journalists in Potiskum Monday evening.

Nasiru Mato expressed dissatisfaction with the Council’s decision to run them out of legitimate business, citing the eviction of businesses operating within the old Potiskum Local Government Secretariat and the NPN Market shops, including the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

In response to what they view as a dictatorial and unacceptable decision, he explained that members of UMAPO have collectively agreed to close down all markets within Potiskum town on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

He noted closure is aimed to demonstrate their displeasure with the Council’s decision, as all entries into the markets will be shut down during the protest.

Nasiru Mato emphasised the traders’ recovery from the hardships and losses incurred during the insurgency and criticized the local government’s apparent insensitivity to the citizens’ needs.

He called on the State Governor, Mai Mala Buni to intervene and prevent Potiskum LGA from causing unrest among the people, urging protection of the interests of the citizens who voted for their representatives to stand by them in all circumstances.

But in a swift reaction to the development, Fika Emirate Council, Potiskum, in a statement titled: ‘RE:- Potiskum Local Government and Business Community (UMAPO) feud over revocation of Places’, appealed for caution in order not to allow the situation degenerates.

According to the statement signed by Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar, Special Adviser Media to HRH Emir of Fika, the Emir called on the actors to thread with utmost caution to resolve the issue amicably.

He wrote, “His Royal Highness, the Emir of Fika and Chairman Yobe State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Dr Muhammadu Abali Ibn Muhammadu Idrisa CON, CFR has directed me to write and inform the business community and other citizens that he has been briefed on the lingering feud between the Potiskum Local Government Council and the business community.

“The Emir is currently in touch with the State Government on the matter and would be resolved amicably.”

“The Emir will never allow anyone to create chaos among his people, therefore, we’re advising the public to remain calm, we’re on top of the situation as we care about the plights of our people.”

