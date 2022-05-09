PR: Expert tasks practitioners on tech trends

A marketing communication expert and Chief Executive Officer, ID Africa, Femi Falodun has called on professionals to study new trends and critically interrogate how emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, cryptocurrencies, web3, metaverse and others can enhance or mar the human experience.

He made this charge at the unveiling of the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) Ethics Council’s 2022 Annual Perspective report, held recently.

Falodun urged PR practitioners, working in and around the web3 ecosystem, to pay close attention to ethical issues in web3, in order to properly guide their stakeholders.

“As long as PR practitioners stay adequately informed on the tech, and remain people-centric, they will emerge as trusted partners for governments, web3 builders and society of users, helping them to find and communicate the best ways that these technologies can enrich the human experience,” he stated.

The ID Africa boss added that many of the concerns about web3-related technologies are the ambiguity about what is right or wrong.

“The biggest ethical concerns with AI include racial bias from robots, inequality in the distribution of wealth created by robots, cybersecurity risks, robot rights, unemployment due to loss of jobs to machines, and the Singularity, fear that someday, humanity will lose control to complex intelligent systems,” he added.





Through its understanding of emerging technologies, industry and consumer trends, ID Africa helps provide strategic advisory and communications services to brands and organisations in Africa looking to connect better with their stakeholders.

The PRCA report is published annually by the world’s largest professional PR body, and it features insights from 30 global leaders, and explores the ethical challenges when engaging in the Metaverse, NFTs, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and other new technology.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE