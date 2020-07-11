POTATO SALAD FOR YOU

Those potatoes should not stare at you in the mall or market anymore; it is high time you tried something different and interesting with them!
Ingredients
Sweet potatoes
Boiled eggs
Black Pepper
Salt to taste
Mayonnaise
Dressing ingredients
2 tablespoon lemon juice
Diced cucumber
Chopped green onions
2 tsp yellow mustard (optional)
Diced apple
Lemon juice
Diced garlic
Let’s make this!
Combine all dressing ingredients in a mixing bowl: diced potatoes, diced garlic, diced cucumber, diced apple or celery, 1/2 tablespoon lemon juice and chopped green onions.
Stir dressing ingredients and refrigerate – you could do this for about 5-10 hours before or just overnight.
Peel whole potatoes in a medium pot and cover with water
Add salt to taste and boil until easily pierced with a fork; do not overcook potatoes.
Drain water and set aside to cool completely
Then, peel and dice, add black pepper before adding the salad dressing
Stir gently to combine
You can add your diced potatoes after
Season with more salt and pepper to taste
Peel your eggs and chop into the salad bowl
Toss all contents this time so your eggs don’t fall apart extremely
Gently stir mayonnaise into the salad until coated
You can garnish with diced tomatoes and diced carrots
Serve and enjoy
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
STAY STRONGER, LONGER AND SATISFY MADAM LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THIS NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS. CLICK NOW.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE
AT LAST! QUICK RELEASE AND SMALL CUCUMBER FINALLY OVER.SCREW IYAWO HARD ALL NIGHT LONG TILL SHE SCREAMS YOUR NAME BECAUSE OF YOUR NEW LONG LASTING BIG STRONG HEAVENLY DICK