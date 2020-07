POTATO SALAD FOR YOU

Those potatoes should not stare at you in the mall or market anymore; it is high time you tried something different and interesting with them!

Ingredients

Sweet potatoes

Boiled eggs

Black Pepper

Salt to taste

Mayonnaise

Dressing ingredients

2 tablespoon lemon juice

Diced cucumber

Chopped green onions

2 tsp yellow mustard (optional)

Diced apple

Lemon juice

Diced garlic

Let’s make this!

Combine all dressing ingredients in a mixing bowl: diced potatoes, diced garlic, diced cucumber, diced apple or celery, 1/2 tablespoon lemon juice and chopped green onions.

Stir dressing ingredients and refrigerate – you could do this for about 5-10 hours before or just overnight.

Peel whole potatoes in a medium pot and cover with water

Add salt to taste and boil until easily pierced with a fork; do not overcook potatoes.

Drain water and set aside to cool completely

Then, peel and dice, add black pepper before adding the salad dressing

Stir gently to combine

You can add your diced potatoes after

Season with more salt and pepper to taste

Peel your eggs and chop into the salad bowl

Toss all contents this time so your eggs don’t fall apart extremely

Gently stir mayonnaise into the salad until coated

You can garnish with diced tomatoes and diced carrots

Serve and enjoy

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PRINCIPALS of secondary schools nationwide under the aegis of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) have also expressed surprise over Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu’s announcement on Wednesday withdrawing all the SS3 students in all the 104 Federal Government colleges… Read Full Story

AS the investigation into the corruption allegations levelled against the embattled acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, entered its fourth day on Thursday, the secretary of the anti-graft agency, Olanipekun Olukoyede and some of its directors have appeared before the panel … Read Full Story

President Buhari will on Friday sign into law the revised 2020 budget of N10.8 trillion passed by the National Assembly last month… Read Full Story

Ten of the aspirants who picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and nomination form ahead of its July 10 primary in Ondo State may boycott the election… Read Full Story

The Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Mu’azu has said the ongoing renovation works in the assembly complex will not hinder the lawmakers from passing laws that will be beneficial to the… Read Full Story

Pan- Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has kicked against Federal Government’s decision to withdraw Nigerian students from writing this year’s examinations conducted by West African Examination Council (WAEC), on account of ravaging COVID-19, describing such move as amounting to the country being burdened… Read Full Story

FOR much of his life, Abdul-Halim al-Akoum stashed away cash in hopes of one day travelling from his Lebanese mountain village to perform the hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca that all Muslims who can are obliged to make once in their lives. He was all set to go this year until the coronavirus pandemic forced Saudi Arabia… Read Full Story

Olusina Ajayi Olatinwo, who is over 60 years of age, recently got united with his family in Ibadan, after spending 21 years in different prisons across the South-West, on a wrongful conviction that led to a death sentence. YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE reports that it was a bitter-sweet experience for his family who had… Read Full Story

GOVERNMENTS, religious and social organisations and the citizenry should all see COVID-19 as a common enemy and work individually and collectively to tackle its menace with a view to ensuring that it does not constitute a permanent threat to safety and the economic, spiritual and social well-being of the human society… Read Full Story

IN a video released on June 23 which went viral on the internet, Lance Corporal Martins Ndakpini of Eight Division, Nigerian Army, Sokoto, criticised the leadership of the national security and defence apparatus, including the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-General Tukur Buratai, other service chiefs and the National Security… Read Full Story

Damilare Johnson, popularly known as Dami J, is a new act in the Nigerian music industry but his unique sound and artistic versatility are steadily making way for him in the front row… Read Full Story