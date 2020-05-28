Post-UTME veritable quality control —Afe Babalola

FOUNDER of Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), Ado Ekiti, Chief Afe Babalola, says that the post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post-UTME) remains a veritable quality control tool in admission of students to various tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

He also believes the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has restored the credibility of the test administration by the board.

Chief Babalola spoke in an interview he granted JAMB Weekly Bulletin, obtained from the board’s headquarters in Abuja.

He said: “The post-UTME has proved to be a veritable quality control measure which I believe has worked and is working well. For example, the first Post-UTME we conducted at the University of Lagos, where I was then the pro-chancellor and chairman of council, yielded positive dividends.

“There was this student, with a very impressive JAMB result, who applied to study Law. Since English Literature was and is still central to the admission of students to study Law, he was asked if he knew a novel called ‘Things Fall Apart’ and he answered in the affirmative. We then asked him if he knew the author.

“The hall was filled with consternation when the young man named the late General Sani Abacha as the author. With this scenario, it became crystal clear that Nigerian universities should be rid of dunces and undesirable elements who parade compromised and procured results.”

According to him, this singular example underscores the place and import of the post-UTME, noting that as a result of the introduction of the post-UTME, the number of students asked to withdraw because they could neither defend the high marks they were parading or cope academically upon admission dropped considerably.

Babalola also noted that those who were cutting corners to get jumbo marks in the UTME also reduced while JAMB and its results became more credible.

“With the innovative measures introduced by Professor Dibu Ojerinde, the then JAMB helmsman, to re-invent the examination body, its results have become a lot more credible. It is also commendable that things have become even better with the advent of the present leadership of the board.

“I must commend the incumbent JAMB registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, for all that he has been doing to restore and enhance the credibility of JAMB,” he said.

He also commended Oloyede for his efforts to turn around the system through technology and sustained innovations to combat examination malpractice and other irregularities capable of undermining the examination and its integrity.

Chief Babalola lauded the automation of admissions through the implementation of the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), recalling that JAMB had introduced CAPS in 2017 in order to automate the admissions process of tertiary institutions.

He stated that CAPS, as an admission processing system, could be said to have achieved its goals as it has entrenched fairness, transparency and credibility in the admission process into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

He said, “ABUAD has complied and followed the process strictly with CAPS helping ABUAD immensely in its admission process. For example, it has eradicated the use of manual approach for admission and offers a holistic view of admission statistics at any given point in time.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Pantami Used Armed Officers To Evict Our Staff, Abike Dabiri Alleges

The chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has alleged that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami used armed security men to eject NIDCOM from the offices which they occupied in the NCC building located at Mbora District… Read full story

Naira Set To Rally As CBN, ABCON Finalise BDCs’ Resumption Of Forex Sale

The naira is facing its greatest risk from the COVID-19 pandemic as currency speculators continue to make spurious demand for dollar with the hope of making good returns from the rising gaps between… Read full story

MONDAY LINE: Buhari’s Fifth May 29

MUHAMMADU Buhari’s first coming was from December 31, 1983 to August 27, 1985. It was a period of famine and pestilence; of queues for coins and corn and of lean liberty. His second coming will be five years old on Friday. Can he sit back and use his tongue to count his teeth? What has changed between his past… Read full story

China Tells US To Stop Wasting Time In Coronavirus Battle

The US should stop wasting time in its fight against the coronavirus and work with China to combat it, rather than spreading lies and attacking the country, the Chinese Government’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, said on Sunday. The Sino-US ties have nosedived since the outbreak of the new coronavirus… Read full story

The Continued Harassment Of Essential Workers

NOT a few Nigerians were miffed by the reports of arbitrary arrests and continued harassment of essential workers by the police immediately after the recent extension by the Federal Government of the partial lockdown and curfew imposed across the country to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 global pandemic. Initially,many thought that the police operatives were at it again, acting outside their briefs for pecuniary gain… Read full story

Subsidy Removal: Those Who Can’t Fix Refineries Should Give Way ― NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned that the Federal Government should not talk about; or contemplate fuel price increase; even as it stated that subsidy is a cover-up for inefficiency and corrupt in the system. The NLC gave this position, as the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association… Read full story

The Looming Fiscal Crisis And The Wisdom Of Awolowo

In terms of financial wizardry and sheer genius in economic statecraft, the only master I bow to is the legendary sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. I believe he was an extraordinary statesman and an economic genius to boot. Former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon once observed: “If you know of a man greater… Read full story

COVID-19: Curfew Now 8pm To 5am In Oyo

The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, on Sunday, relaxed the existing curfew imposed on the state in respect of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic to between 8 pm and 5 am. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr Taiwo Adisa, confirmed that the decision was reached at the… Read full story

Adeboye Speaks On How Coronavirus Will End, Urges Nigerians Not To Panic

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye on Sunday said only a big miracle would make the deadly coronavirus pandemic leave the world completely. Pastor Adeboye stated this on Sunday during a live broadcast to his members on Dove… Read full story

Southeast Governors Meet In Enugu, Explain Delay In Implementation Of Zonal Security Outfit

GOVERNORS of the Southeast geo-political zone on Sunday explained why they are foot-dragging on the commencement of their zonal security outfit, saying that the Inspector-General of Police is not keeping with the agreement they reached with him… Read full story

No Rift Between Makinde And I ― Oyo Deputy Governor

Contrary to speculation of a cold war between him and his boss, Oyo State Deputy Governor, Raufu Olaniyan, has said there is no rift whatsoever. Olaniyan described the relationship between him and Governor Seyi Makinde as “robust and cordial… Read full story

Buhari Tasks Farmers On Massive Food Production, Says ‘No Money For Food Importation’

President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged Nigerian farmers on the need to embark on massive productive agricultural activities this farming season as Nigeria has no money for food importation. The president gave the challenge shortly after observing this year’s Eid prayer alongside members of… Read full story