Post-graduation phobia

IT seems to me that there is a bit of a phobic response to thinking about post-graduation plans. This creates a cycle of avoidance and negative reinforcement that produces awkward graduation drama. The first step in attempting to break this phobic cycle is to create a relaxed environment so that students can approach some of their fears without getting too overwhelmed. It is very important for graduating students to remain calm during this transition. By staying calm, you can take power over your critical inner voice and be free to follow your personal goals and best interests. Some undergraduates have specific plans after graduating from school or a job already lined up, but the majority of students do not have a clear plan in mind. At first, students appear to be tense at the mention of career plans, but with time they habituate and their responses become more relaxed. Many students feel that they have to decide now what they will do with the rest of their lives. This creates a lot of unwanted stress, and the fear of making a wrong decision can be paralyzing. The reality, however, is that this is just the next step in your life. People go through many jobs and experiences before ending up in their career.

Many students feel the pressure to find the perfect job immediately. Society tells us you have to be financially independent and well off, have your own place, be successful, etc… The reality is that it takes time. You may have to do a little dirty work before you get what you really want. And there’s nothing wrong with that. No doubt, after graduation from higher institution, there are many hurdles on the way to finding their path. Those obstacles are to be expected. Sometimes, the fear of the unknown is far worse than the fear of what is. It is essential to remain happy and keep true to yourself during this transition time. Don’t give up your interests, hobbies, needs, desires; rather, do things that will encourage them. Relax for a little bit; you just spent the past four years cranking out papers, studying, taking exams, and it’s not wrong to take some time off. Travel a bit; spend time with your friends. And know that just because you have started working and entered the real world, you don’t have to lose all the fun in your life. It is extremely important to enjoy and take time for yourself.

Moreover, undergraduates should know that everyone can’t get a ‘white collar job’; they should be encouraged to be skillful and start establishing themselves. Many students now fear to think of the future, though the future holds no promises, but rather mysteries and surprises. What you have learned will prepare you for the future, today is a milestone. It tells you how far you have come. Keep learning, keep trying, keep accomplishing, and keep venturing into more entrepreneurship skills, such that even after the national youth service, you can establish yourself fully without waiting for government job. Always be proud of your accomplishments even if they are small, find the good, simple things in life that you love to do, and make sure that you are out there in the world doing what you love. Go out there and be the best version of yourselves you can be. This is the time of your life where failures are accepted. It’s the perfect moment to break yourself into pieces and put it together again. Find something to do now, create your own way, though it can be scary. What holds us back the most is the fear of failing. Try not to sell yourself short in what you can accomplish and achieve, make use of every single opportunity, get contacts of those that can help you, mingle with family and friends. Speaking with somebody or people you trust will change the process of rumination and put a dent in its cycle. Always think big, have more ambition, work hard, love what you are doing at the moment, set priorities and, above all, invest in yourself.

Develop a plan to create a support/network system to use as a resource. This involves thinking through who is around.Explore career opportunities or additional schooling. If students choose to enter the workforce right after graduation, they should begin to prepare securing employment. Perhaps, connecting with a career counselor, employment agency or a recruiter to assist with the job search process would be beneficial. Normally, fear is a self-protection mechanism. It leads you to avoid potentially negative situations. However, fear of failure in that which you are trying to plan to survive for the future will stop you from achieving goals; it will create self-doubt, stall your progress and could lead you to go against your values. Therefore, undergraduates should gear up, create chances for the future, get good grades in school, acquire more skills and drop the fear of graduating.

Adagba is a student of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State.

