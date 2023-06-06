Controversial musician Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable Zazu has welcomed a fifth child with Nollywood actress Akinyanju Omobolarinde

On Tuesday, June 6, the delighted mother showed her appreciation to her creator while posting the good news on social media.

Bolarinde announced the wonderful news on her Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon, June 6, 2023, tagging Portable, the Zazu singer, in the post.

Anuoluwapo Fitilamihan, their newborn boy, and a photo of her showing off her growing baby bulge were also posted by her.

Bolarinde’s son with Portable is his first child; while Portable already has children with his wife and other women.

