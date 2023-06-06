Some groups in the Niger Delta region have asked Nigerians not to be deceived by thinking that the proposed industrial action by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) over subsidy removal is for the good of the masses.

The group insisted that the action is a selfish move by the leadership of the Congress to negotiate through the backdoor with the government.

The groups comprise of Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC), South-south Movement for Good Governance (SMG) The Urhobo Progressive Vanguard (UPV), Niger Delta Women for Change (NDWC), Cross River Youth Democratic Front (CRYDF) and other groups.

This is contained in a statement signed by

Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, National Coordinator (Niger Delta Youth Congress NDYC); Barr. Raymond Oporomo

National President (South-south Movement for Good Governance); Comr. Efemena Esamagu President (Urhobo Progressive Vanguard); Mrs. Abigail Asibie National Coordinator (Niger Delta Women for Change); and Comr. Julius Emaluji, National President (Cross River Youth Democratic Front).

The statement noted that the groups have keenly observed that on numerous occasions, the NLC has deceived the public by creating an illusion of safeguarding their welfare, only to betray their trust by engaging in backdoor negotiations with the government, ultimately disregarding the plight of the suffering masses.

They said they are not ignorant of the fact that the removal of fuel subsidies has placed an additional financial burden on the Nigerian populace, particularly the most vulnerable segments of society.

“The sudden increase in fuel prices has had a ripple effect on the cost of transportation, food, and other essential commodities, further exacerbating the hardships faced by the people.

“Therefore, we urge the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to critically review the fuel price template provided by the NNPCL. By reducing the fuel price template, the government will be lessening the financial burden on the masses.

“In addition to addressing the immediate concern of the fuel price template, we call upon the President to prioritize finding a lasting solution to the inherited issues plaguing the petroleum sector.

“One crucial aspect that demands urgent attention is the state of the existing refineries. The continuous reliance on imported petroleum products has not only proven to be economically unsustainable but also undermines our national energy security”, the statement said.

The groups implored President Tinubu to proffer a comprehensive and sustainable plan to revamp and rehabilitate the existing refineries within the coming months.





According to them, this measure will not only reduce our dependence on imported petroleum products but also create job opportunities, foster local content development, and ultimately contribute to the economic growth and development of our nation.

They, however, urged Nigerians to be vigilant and reject the NLC’s attempts to drag them into a situation with uncertain outcomes.

“We urge our compatriots not to fall for the gimmicks employed by the NLC, who seem to be taking advantage of the suffering of the masses for their selfish negotiations.

“The NLC must first and foremost provide a comprehensive explanation regarding its absence during the preparation, presentation, defence, and passage of the budget by the former President Muhammadu Buhari’s government and the 9th National Assembly, which did not include provisions for subsidy.

“It is disheartening to witness opportunistic actions being taken by the NLC only when it suits their agenda, rather than consistently advocating for the welfare of Nigerians.

“We call on Nigerians to hold independent oil marketers accountable for the drastic deterioration of petroleum prices, we vehemently condemn these acts of extortion by the independent marketers who hiked pump prices as soon as the subsidy removal was announced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in order to sabotage the sincere efforts of the government.

“This inhumane act of wickedness and greed demonstrates a lack of regard for the already burdensome living conditions faced by the Nigerian people”, the statement added.