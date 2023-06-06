A member of the Osun State House Assembly for Odo-Otin State Constituency, Adewale Egbedun was on Tuesday elected as the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly with an assurance from the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke that, he would seek support from the new Assembly for the continuation of good governance revolution in the state.

The governor made the assurance in his remark at the inauguration of the eighth state legislative Assembly held at the Chambers of the Osun State House Of Assembly in Osogbo.

According to him, “This 8th Assembly has a golden opportunity to be a strong partner with us in the task of building a new Osun state. We share common views and visions on how to make Osun great. We are mostly products of the same movement.”

” Our movement is focused on defeating poverty, expanding development, building prosperity and growing the Osun economy. ”

” You will find in the executive arm a cooperative partner. We must both unite to ensure a harmonious relationship to guarantee a greater Osun State.”

He stressed, “Legislature is a critical symbol of democracy. As a former lawmaker, now occupying the executive office, it is my sacred duty to ensure cordial relationships among all arms of government. I will spare no effort in that direction.”

” The focus of all arms of government should be delivery of good governance. We must deliver public goods to the citizenry in the most efficient manner. Our task as elected officials is service to the people. We must abandon all personal interest to service public expectations.”

” Since my assumption of office, I have adopted an open governance approach. My open-door policy was extended to all sections of society. I have avoided a partisan narrow-minded approach to leadership. I assure our new Assembly of a consultative leadership. State matters and direction will be a product of our common deliberation and agreements”.

“Allow me to report to this house that our administration has recorded significant milestones in the execution of our five-point agenda. We have delivered in the areas of roads, health, digital economy, public service reforms, workers’ welfare, water and grassroots development. Our approach has been local content, direct labour and value for money within the context of due process.”

‘I seek the support of this new Assembly for the continuation of our good governance revolution. As critical stakeholders, you are coming in at a time your backup is most required. We hope to fast-track the realization of our five-point agenda.

That goal is only achievable with a supportive Assembly. The exercise of your power for the people and public good my solicitation”.





” While wishing you a rancour-free tenure, it is my honour to announce the proclamation of the 8th Assembly, he concluded.

In his acceptance speech at the programme, the newly elected Speaker said, “We must make laws that strengthen and review existing legislation in the social sectors such as education, women and children affairs, youth empowerment, issues of the physically challenged and health establishments.”

“Outdated legislation will be reviewed and new bills will be sponsored to introduce innovative ideas for the promotion of the social sector.”

“The fifth area of interest of the 8th Assembly should be NEW AGE LEGISLATION. We have to provide legislative support for climate action policy, digital economy policy, creative industry, tourism industry, sporting business and tech innovation. We have to provide legislative frameworks for the current agenda of the executive arm in this regard.”

“Our efforts as an Assembly have to be a legislative version of our party’s electoral plan which the Executive arm is implementing religiously and which the legislative arm under our watch will support without let or hindrance.”

“I assure His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Osun State, of our unalloyed loyalty and support in our common quest to deliver on good governance in Osun State. The Governor will find in us a legislature that is transparent, honest and supportive in the discharge of our legislative mandate.”

” I will use this opportunity to call on Mr Governor to submit to this House, his innovative Executive bills on several issues of public interest, like the domestication of Nigeria’s StartUp Act, among others.”

“We are aware that the Governor has finalized certain draft bills to drive his development agenda. We are desirous of fast-tracking these efforts of the Governor so that Osun people can benefit from the growing foreign direct investment in the concerned sectors.”

“I am using this opportunity to announce that our leadership will collate and review all last-minute bills passed and assented to by the outgoing administration. We have reports and records of many bills assented into laws which contain obnoxious provisions and clauses that may not be in the best interest of the state”.

” I, therefore, direct the Clerk of the House to furnish my office with all bills passed and assented to between August to November 2022.”

