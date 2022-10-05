Port congestion: Ikorodu warehouse not full, can accommodate 9,000 containers ― Customs

Contrary to reports that the government warehouse in Ikorodu is filled to the brim and overtime containers at the Apapa, Tin-Can ports cannot be moved there, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Wednesday, refuted such claims, stating that the facility can conveniently accommodate 9,000 containers.

In a statement signed, on Wednesday, by the Zonal Spokesman of Zone A of the NCS, Uche Ejesieme, the Zone stated that reports insinuating that the warehouse is filled to the brim is erroneous and not true.

According to the statement, “As part of the oversight function of the zonal coordinator, zone ‘A’ of the NCS, ACG Adeyanju Modupeola Aremu to the facilities under her supervision, the ACG on Wednesday embarked on a working visit to Ikorodu Customs Warehouse for an on-the-spot assessment of the general conditions of the warehouse.

“This is coming on the heels of some insinuations in the media space which erroneously indicated that the facility is filled to the brim, and therefore can no longer be readily available for deposition of overtime/seized goods.

“In the course of the visit, the ACG took time to inspect all the goods domiciled in the facility, had engagement with the critical stakeholders, including the security and regulatory agencies on ways to ensure sanity and security of the facility.

“It also provided an opportunity for a true assessment of the space in the facility contrary to the opinion advertised in the media, which suggests that the facility is overcrowded/ congested.

“The facility can comfortably accommodate about 9000 containers and other general goods.

“The ACG was received by officer in charge, A.C. William Akpabio, who led other officers and stakeholders on the working tour.

“Feeling quite elated at the conduct of the officer/men, the ACG charged them to ensure transparency and professionalism in the discharge of their duties, to enable the service to accomplish its mission and vision.”

Recall that port stakeholders had in the recent past blamed congestion in the ports to lack of space at the government warehouse in Ikorodu in Lagos State.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Port congestion: Ikorodu warehouse not full, can accommodate 9,000 containers ― Customs

Port congestion: Ikorodu warehouse not full, can accommodate 9,000 containers ― Customs