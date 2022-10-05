(UPDATE): Remaining 23 abducted Abuja train passengers regain freedom

The remaining twenty-three abducted Abuja/Kaduna train passengers have regained their freedom.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary of the Chief of Defence Staff Action Committee, Professor Usman Yusuf on Wednesday.

The statement noted that “I am pleased to announce to the nation and the world that at 4 pm today, Wednesday, 5th October, 2022 the seven-man Presidential committee assembled by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor secured the release and took custody of all the 23 remaining passengers held hostage by terrorists.

“The nation owes a debt of gratitude to the Nigerian military under the leadership of CDS who conceived and guided the operation from start to finish.”

The statement noted that all sister security agencies and the federal ministry of transport contributed immensely to this operation.

“The unwavering support of the president and Commander-in-chief of the Nigerian Armed forces, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR is what made it all possible.

“Members of this committee are grateful for the rare honour and privilege to be part of this Humanitarian Operation.

Recall, over 60 passengers were kidnapped on that fateful day (28th March, 2022) when terrorists attacked the train.

Meanwhile, a relative of one of the abducted train passengers who pleaded for anonymity remarked that they were informed about their release by one of the security personnel.

According to him, “we were even informed that they are expected to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in the villa.

“We thanked God for their freedom. We thanked Nigerians for their support and prayers throughout the trial period. We are really indebted to all. God bless Nigeria.

