Subair Mohammed

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has described the security deployment for the governorship and House of Assembly elections as very impressive.

The Speaker also expressed optimism that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the ongoing governorship and House of Assembly elections in the State.

Obasa spoke with journalists on Saturday after casting his vote at Unit 019, Ward E, Oluwole Olaniyan Street, Agege, Lagos.

He stated that Allah would crown the efforts of the APC with success.

“APC will be declared winner in both the governorship and House of Assembly elections. We are certain of victory. We voted for and won the presidential election. So we strongly believe in Almighty Allah and we know He will crown our efforts with success,” he said.

He described the security deployment for the exercise as very impressive.

“I can see a lot of them around and I think it is very good. It’s very impressive and I hope it will be sustained till the end of the exercise,” Obasa said as he expressed hope that more voters would turn out before the end of the exercise.

“We are still very hopeful that many of our people would come out before the end of the exercise.

“Majority of those we have here is youth. So we can confirm that the youth have turned up. But we are not particular about demography. We are talking about everyone qualified to vote.

Asked what the youth should expect from him going forward, the Speaker said: “We have been working together with the youth and there is a strong collaboration. They have access to us and we are always open. We have always worked together and we will continue to attend to their requests.”





