Kola Oyelere

Kano state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said that the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, (APC) is optimistic of winning Saturday’s governorship election like it won the Presidential election at the centre.

Ganduje asserted while speaking with pressmen on Saturday in the Government house after casting his vote in his Ganduje hometown, Dawakin-Tofa LGA in Kano State.

My expectation is for the APC to win overwhelmingly like we won the Presidential election the last time overwhelmingly he said

“I have sighted so many polling centres and the attendance is very high. So I believe the election is going on smoothly. So far, I have not heard of any eventuality”

He added that ” I am satisfied with the election exercise in terms of the conduct of the movement because the INEC staff and materials were there on time

He also expressed his mind that the people were behaving well and the security agencies were around to ensure adequate security. Where I voted, the BVAs are working well.

“My appeal to the people of Kano is to continue to exercise their franchise peacefully. Because this is a peace accord that we have signed among political parties with the Kano Peace Committee, so I believe we should abide by the pronouncement that we made that we are committed to a peaceful election,” Ganduje stated.

