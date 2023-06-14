Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has urged members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly to collaborate with the Executive in order to rescue the state from several years of decay.

“Zamfara is faced with serious challenges, ranging from insecurity to decay in the educational system, among other key issues of concern,” Lawal told members of the 7th House of Assembly after its inauguration on Tuesday.

A press statement by the Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity), Suleiman Bala Idris, said the Governor met with the lawmakers in the Council Chambers of the Government House in Gusua.

According to the governor, “I want to use this opportunity to congratulate the 24 lawmakers inaugurated today.

“The constitutional assignment which you were elected to do is an enormous task.

“I assure you that my administration is eager to partner with the state Legislature and we must work in harmony to sustain the partnership.

“Politics is over, it is time to unite and infuse new ideas in making Zamfara State great again.”

The House had earlier elected the member representing Zurmi North constituency, Hon. Bilyaminu Ibrahim Moriki as Speaker of the Seventh Assembly.

