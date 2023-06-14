Three people including a policeman, returning from a burial at Ahume along Naka/Makurdi road, Benue State, have been abducted by suspected kidnappers on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the kidnappers had opened contact with relatives of the victims and demanded N1.7 million from the three victims.

The kidnappers were said to have demanded N200,000 from the family of the policeman, N1 million from the woman and N500,000 from the other victim.

Confirming the abduction to newsmen on Wednesday, chairman of Gwer West local government, Andrew Ayande said that the kidnappers had spoken with the family.

He said, “This incident happened yesterday (Tuesday), you know we lost one prominent person around the place a day before yesterday (Monday) and they took the corpse home yesterday (Tuesday). The people (hoodlums) came as usual as they have been doing and they attacked the people in one of the vehicles.

“A policeman and two others were kidnapped around Ahume at about 4:00 pm, the vehicle the victims were in has been taken to Naka police station.

Asked if the abductors had opened contact with relatives of the victims, Ayande said, “the abductors were demanding N200,000 from the police family, N1 million from the woman and they also demanded N500,000 from the other victim.”

Meanwhile, Police Public Relations Officer for Benue State Command SP, Catherine Anene, when contacted, said she was yet to receive report of the incident.

