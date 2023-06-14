The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has issued a directive to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country, instructing them to comply with the regulatory frameworks provided by the Commission.

This directive aims to ensure the security and safety of their networks for telecom consumers.

Professor Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO) of the Commission, delivered this message at the 2023 annual Nigeria DigitalSense Forum in Lagos.

Professor Danbatta highlighted one of the regulatory frameworks implemented by the Commission, which is the Internet Code of Practice (ICP) for the telecom industry. This code is designed to protect the rights of Internet users to open the Internet and provides clear guidelines for Internet Access Service Providers on the use of traffic management practices.

The Internet Code also outlines the obligations of Internet Access Service Providers concerning the protection of consumers’ personal data. It also addresses the handling of offensive and potentially harmful content, as well as the protection of minors and vulnerable audiences online.

By upholding the principles of the Internet Governance Code, Professor Danbatta stated that the Commission, in collaboration with other stakeholders, can ensure the safety of networks and protect telecom consumers online.

Speaking on the theme of the event, “5G: Data Governance, Safety, and Security in Nigeria,” Professor Danbatta emphasized that establishing robust legal and regulatory frameworks is a crucial requirement for effective data governance in Nigeria. He stated that the Internet Code of Practice provides the necessary framework in this regard.

However, Professor Danbatta stressed the importance of strict adherence to industry frameworks, especially for telecom licensees such as MNOs and ISPs, to promote effective governance in Internet delivery services.

Represented by Dr Chidi Diugwu, the Head of New Media and Information Security at the NCC, Professor Danbatta highlighted the need to prioritize safety concerns as new technologies like 5G are being deployed in Nigeria. He emphasized the importance of consumer privacy, transparency, and ethical data use to cultivate trust and handle data responsibly, enabling the full potential of 5G technology and promoting innovation in Nigeria.

Professor Danbatta further emphasized that the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) of 2003 mandates NCC licensees to prevent the use of their network facilities or services for the commission of any offence under Nigerian law. He called on licensees to collaborate with the Commission by fulfilling their legal and regulatory obligations to ensure effective Internet governance in Nigeria.

