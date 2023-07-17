The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has withdrawn the Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel who were previously assigned to prominent individuals, including Mrs Aisha Buhari, the wife of former President Muhammadu Buhari, and his brother, Mallam Mamman Daura.
Other personalities affected by the withdrawal include Boss Mustapha, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Iyorchia Ayu, a former Senate President, and Hon Rochas Okorocha, a former Governor.
The directive for this withdrawal was communicated through a Police Wireless Message
Authorities state that this decision is part of an ongoing reassessment and reorganization of security details within the Nigerian Police Force.
The aim is to optimize the deployment of police personnel and ensure the efficient utilization of resources in line with the prevailing security challenges in the country.
It is important to note that the withdrawal of PMF personnel from these high-profile individuals does not indicate any specific threat or security breach.
Instead, it aligns with the broader objective of streamlining security arrangements to meet the evolving security needs of the nation.
Although the affected individuals will no longer have PMF personnel exclusively assigned to their protection, it should be emphasized that they will still benefit from other security arrangements provided by relevant agencies.
The complete list of individuals affected by the withdrawal, as obtained from the police message, is as follows:
“POLICE WIRELESS MESSAGE”
DTO: 071012/07/2023
FROM: MOPOL 45 FHỌ ABUJA
TO: DSP LAURETTA IRUONAGBE/DSP YUSUF ISHAQ A./DSP OKEME EMMANUEL/DSP
ILESANMI TEMIDAYO/DSP EMMANUEL I. AKANIRO/DSP YAKUBU FRANCIS/DSP CHINDO OBADIAH ATEGE/DSP ZAKARI A. MOHAMMED/ASP OSORI ABDULLAHI SANI/ASP JOB ANDREW/ASP IYAPO EMMANUEL OLUWADAMILOLA/ASP YAKUBU ANTHONY
INFO: NIGPOL DOPS FHQ/AIGPOL MOPOL FHQ ABUJA
CB: 4001/DOPS/45PMF/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.15/353 X ORDER AND DIRECTIVES X YOU ARE
DIRECTED TO WITHDRAW ALL PERSONNEL MINE X ATTACHED TO THE UNDER LISTED
POLITICIANS X FORMER GOVERNOR OF IMO STATE- CHIEF IKEDI OHAKIM X FORMER
SECRETARY TO GOVERNMENT OF THE FEDERATION – HON BOSS MUSTAPHA X
FORMER GOVERNOR OF BAUCHI STATE- HON. ADAMU MUAZU X FORMER GOVERNOR
OF IMO STATE- HON. ROCHAS OKOROCHA X FORMER GOVERNOR OF GOMBE STATE-
HON. DANJUMA GOJE X FORMER GOVERNOR OF OGUN STATE- HON. GBENGA DANIEL X
FORMER GOVERNOR OF ZAMFARA STATE – MATAWALLE X FORMER MINISTER OF
POLICE AFFAIRS – HON. MAIGARI DINGYADI X FORMER MINISTER OF STATE PETROLEUM – HON. TIMI PRE-SILVA X FORMER CLERK NATIONAL ASSEMBLY X AISHA
BUHARI BROTHER X DAURA – BROTHER TO FORMER PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU
BUHARI X APC NATIONAL WOMEN LEADER X MINISTER OF STATE FOR MINES AND
STEEL X CHAIRMAN SENATE COMMITTEE ON POLICE AFFAIRS – SEN. HALIRU DAUDA
JIKA X MINISTER OF STATE SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY X MINISTER OF STATE FOR
POWER X NATIONAL CHAIRMAN PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY – SEN. IYORCHIA AYU X
CHAIRMAN HOUSE COMMITTEE ON POLICE AFFAIRS – HON. RABIU LAWAN X FORMER
MINISTER OF STATE BUDGET AND NATIONAL PLANNING – PRINCE CLEM IKANADE
AGBA X FORMER SENATOR DR. STEPHEN ADEY X TREAT AS VERY IMPORTANT X ABOVE
FOR YOUR INFORMATION PLEASE XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
MOPOL 4FHQ ABUJA
‘IMMEDIATE’
