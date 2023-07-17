The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has withdrawn the Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel who were previously assigned to prominent individuals, including Mrs Aisha Buhari, the wife of former President Muhammadu Buhari, and his brother, Mallam Mamman Daura.

Other personalities affected by the withdrawal include Boss Mustapha, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Iyorchia Ayu, a former Senate President, and Hon Rochas Okorocha, a former Governor.

The directive for this withdrawal was communicated through a Police Wireless Message

Authorities state that this decision is part of an ongoing reassessment and reorganization of security details within the Nigerian Police Force.

The aim is to optimize the deployment of police personnel and ensure the efficient utilization of resources in line with the prevailing security challenges in the country.

It is important to note that the withdrawal of PMF personnel from these high-profile individuals does not indicate any specific threat or security breach.

Instead, it aligns with the broader objective of streamlining security arrangements to meet the evolving security needs of the nation.

Although the affected individuals will no longer have PMF personnel exclusively assigned to their protection, it should be emphasized that they will still benefit from other security arrangements provided by relevant agencies.

The complete list of individuals affected by the withdrawal, as obtained from the police message, is as follows:

“POLICE WIRELESS MESSAGE”

DTO: 071012/07/2023

FROM: MOPOL 45 FHỌ ABUJA

TO: DSP LAURETTA IRUONAGBE/DSP YUSUF ISHAQ A./DSP OKEME EMMANUEL/DSP

ILESANMI TEMIDAYO/DSP EMMANUEL I. AKANIRO/DSP YAKUBU FRANCIS/DSP CHINDO OBADIAH ATEGE/DSP ZAKARI A. MOHAMMED/ASP OSORI ABDULLAHI SANI/ASP JOB ANDREW/ASP IYAPO EMMANUEL OLUWADAMILOLA/ASP YAKUBU ANTHONY

INFO: NIGPOL DOPS FHQ/AIGPOL MOPOL FHQ ABUJA

CB: 4001/DOPS/45PMF/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.15/353 X ORDER AND DIRECTIVES X YOU ARE

DIRECTED TO WITHDRAW ALL PERSONNEL MINE X ATTACHED TO THE UNDER LISTED

POLITICIANS X FORMER GOVERNOR OF IMO STATE- CHIEF IKEDI OHAKIM X FORMER

SECRETARY TO GOVERNMENT OF THE FEDERATION – HON BOSS MUSTAPHA X

FORMER GOVERNOR OF BAUCHI STATE- HON. ADAMU MUAZU X FORMER GOVERNOR

OF IMO STATE- HON. ROCHAS OKOROCHA X FORMER GOVERNOR OF GOMBE STATE-

HON. DANJUMA GOJE X FORMER GOVERNOR OF OGUN STATE- HON. GBENGA DANIEL X

FORMER GOVERNOR OF ZAMFARA STATE – MATAWALLE X FORMER MINISTER OF

POLICE AFFAIRS – HON. MAIGARI DINGYADI X FORMER MINISTER OF STATE PETROLEUM – HON. TIMI PRE-SILVA X FORMER CLERK NATIONAL ASSEMBLY X AISHA

BUHARI BROTHER X DAURA – BROTHER TO FORMER PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU

BUHARI X APC NATIONAL WOMEN LEADER X MINISTER OF STATE FOR MINES AND

STEEL X CHAIRMAN SENATE COMMITTEE ON POLICE AFFAIRS – SEN. HALIRU DAUDA

JIKA X MINISTER OF STATE SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY X MINISTER OF STATE FOR

POWER X NATIONAL CHAIRMAN PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY – SEN. IYORCHIA AYU X

CHAIRMAN HOUSE COMMITTEE ON POLICE AFFAIRS – HON. RABIU LAWAN X FORMER

MINISTER OF STATE BUDGET AND NATIONAL PLANNING – PRINCE CLEM IKANADE

AGBA X FORMER SENATOR DR. STEPHEN ADEY X TREAT AS VERY IMPORTANT X ABOVE

FOR YOUR INFORMATION PLEASE XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

MOPOL 4FHQ ABUJA

‘IMMEDIATE’

